UP officer pleas court to withdraw case against ex-MP

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh, who was sent to jail last week for allegedly threatening a project manager in Jaunpur, has got a considerable relief.

The Jal Nigam project manager Abhinav Singhal has submitted an affidavit withdrawing his charges against Dhananjay Singh.

In his affidavit, Singhal said that he was facing tension when he filed the complaint. He has urged the Chief Judicial Magistrate that he does not wish to pursue the case.

His lawyer Kranti Prakash Singh said that his client had got the case registered under pressure and now wants to withdraw the same. The lawyer said that the former MP had not made any demands on his client.

The court has now summoned all papers related to the case.

It may be recalled that on May 10, Abhinav Singhal has lodged a complaint against Dhananjay Singh and two others, alleging that they had demanded money from him and had threatened him with dire consequences if he did not comply with their orders.

Later, the same night, Dhananjay Singh was arrested by the Jaunpur police and sent to jail on 14-days'' judicial remand after being produced in court.

The case is now listed for May 20 court hearing.

