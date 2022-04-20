UP Officer Marries Woman, Who Accused Him Of Rape

Kushinagar: Succumbing to the pressure by a woman of sexual exploitation, a senior Uttar Pradesh government officer married the woman in a low key affair at a temple here on late Friday night.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Khadda Dinesh Kumar ,had to marry the woman, who charged the official of sexual exploitation for the past four years and she even went for abortion couple of time . She alleged that the officer should be booked under rape on the pretext of marriage. But on the intervention of senior officials, the accused Dinesh Kumar agreed to marry her at the Gayatri temple in presence of other officials of his batch. Sources here on Saturday said that the officer was forced to marry his girl friend after she created ruckus at the collecorate for the entire day on Friday which led to the marriage. UNI