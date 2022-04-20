UP Officer's Midnight Visit Startles Police Officers

Noida: The Principal Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Avanish Awasthi, made a surprise midnight visit to a police station in Noida on Saturday.

The news of his visit to the station in Sector 20 spread like wildfire in the Noida police department, sending the officers in a tizzy.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, the Superintendent of Police, the station in-charge and other officers reached the police station in no time.

During the hour-long visit, Awasthi inspected the lock-up, barrack, store room and residential premises meant for the staff and found many irregularities.

Awasthi directed the authorities to take remedial measures and sought a detailed report from the Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP. Police sources said the Home Secretary may have wanted to know first hand how prepared is the city of Noida in case of any eventuality in the aftermath of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Awasthi gave directions to the authorities to tighten the security across Noida. Awasthi was appointed the Principal Secretary (Home) on July 30. He suspended the Bulandshahr SSP recently after finding him allegedly involved in a racket of transfers and postings.