UP Not To Shut Industrial Units During Weekend Lockdown: CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued several instructions including to keep the industrial units operational during the curfew which would be imposed in the state from 8 p.m. from Saturday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that a new Covid hospital equipped with all facilities would be constructed in Lucknow's Awadh Shilpgram with the cooperation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The health department will coordinate with HAL and immediately start work on this hospital.

After holding a video-conference with 'Team 11' of bureaucrats on Saturday, the CM issued instructions to the officials regarding the lockdown and the 35-hour curfew.

Ten new oxygen plants would be set up at different locations in the state soon with the support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The marking of the locations for the plants would start from Saturday on a war footing. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and Additional Chief Secretary, Health, would monitor the work.

The weekend lockdown is being enforced to check the spread of Covid-19. Pre-scheduled examinations would be held during this period. Candidates would be able to reach their exam centres by showing their admit cards. Public transport will operate at half capacity. Industrial units will be exempted from the lockdown.

General OPD operations will be suspended in government hospitals, barring emergency and essential services. Telemedicines will be encouraged, with widespread promotion and publicising of the 'e-Sanjeevani' app. In order to enable more and more people to take advantage of telemedicines, the names of doctors, specialists etc will be duly publicised.

During the lockdown, medical and health-related services and supply of essential goods would continue. A massive campaign of sanitation and sanitisation will be carried out. The work of dispatching of polling parties for panchayat elections would also continue.

The pre-scheduled functions of marriages, weddings etc during weekend lockdown would be completed, ensuring compliance with the Covid-19 protocols. A maximum of 50 people can be present in a closed hall and a maximum of 100 people would be permitted in the social events held in open spaces. This order would be strictly followed. The UP Chief Minister said that there should be a continuous supply of oxygen cylinders in the Covid hospitals across all districts. The control room established by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department in connection with the smooth supply of medical oxygen would remain active 24/7. The oxygen availability should be reviewed on a daily basis. Adequate availability of medical staff, Covid beds, medicines, medical equipment and oxygen should be maintained throughout in every district, ensuring smooth operation of ambulance services and making the government aware in any kind of need.

He said the Food Safety and Drug Administration department should ensure adequate availability of Remdesivir, a key drug in fight against Covid. Ensure availability of estimated oxygen for the next 36 hours in all hospitals. There is no dearth of Remdesivir and other life-saving drugs. Any laxity would not be tolerated. Minister of State for Health, Atul Garg, would continuously monitor this work, Yogi said.

In private medical colleges where ICU beds are not available due to lack of oxygen cylinders, such institutions would be provided cylinders by the state government. Director General of Medical Education would ensure this happens.

Yogi said 29,50,000 quintal wheat has been purchased so far, ensuring farmer interests even in the middle of Covid crisis. Compliance of the Covid-19 protocols at the purchasing centres must be ensured. The Commissioner of Agricultural production will continuously monitor it and there should be no delay in direct payment to farmers. The Integrated Control and Command Centre at Lucknow is in dire need for improvement in its functioning. The officials concerned should ensure that this centre is useful for the general public, otherwise strict action would be taken.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the Covid tests in all the authorised private and government laboratories should be carried on in full capacity. More than 19,000 tests were conducted in private laboratories on Friday. The services of private laboratories should be fully utilised for Covid tests. Samples collected at the government level should be sent to private laboratories. The district administration must ensure quality control. —IANS