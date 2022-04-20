UP Nears Shutdown Amid Fear Of Virus

Lucknow: Even as the total number of patients affected with the Novel Coronavirus reached 19 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with two more people testing positive in Lucknow, the fear regarding the outbreak of the virus has led to near shutdown in the state.

"Two more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 5. All the patients are stable," confirmed Dr Sudhir Singh, COVID-19 isolation ward in-charge, King George's Medical University (KGMU) here on Thursday.

Doctors said one of the new COVID 19 patient is a native of Nishatganj locality of the state capital, who had recently returned from London. The second patient is from Lakhimpur Kheri, who had returned from Turkey. Tests of both the patients were found positive on Thursday.

On Wednesday, two coronavirus patients were detected one in Noida and another a doctor, who was treating the coronavirus patient in KGMU Lucknow. Later samples of other doctors were also taken and sent for test but it was found negative.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra has the highest number of eight COVID-19 patients, followed by five in Lucknow, four in Noida and two in Ghaziabad.

Amid steps being taken for social distancing, all big parks, multiplexes, schools, colleges, temples have been closed. The Mankameshwar and Hanuman Setu temples were also closed from Thursday in Lucknow.

The transformation in markets, which were otherwise seen bustling with activity and large crowds of people who gathered to buy various items, is telling as only a handful of individuals could be spotted shopping. Amid various precautionary measures, schools and colleges have also been closed while exams have also been postponed.

In areas which witnessed long jams otherwise, road traffic has reduced drastically with people mostly remaining indoors. All the national parks in the state including the Dudhwa National Park, Etawah's Lion Safari and zoos in Lucknow and Kanpur have also been closed. Similar scenario can be seen in other cities also due to rising apprehensions related to the COVID-19.

On the other hand, people, who need to be home quarantined are being stamped from today with indelible ink at the international airports in the state.

The High Court has also been closed for three days. Talking to reporters, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that govt will not hesitate to take any strict action to prevent the spread of the virus. Mr Adityanath said that they are committed to stop this virus in the second stage and it is of utmost importance, as if it enters the third stage, it will be difficult to control it. He also appealed to the religious leaders to prevent crowds from gathering at any religious functions. As a matter of fact, big Mosques will not witness Friday prayers on Mar 20 to avoid people from gathering at one place. Islamic clerics Kalbe Jawad and Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali have appealed to the people to observe Friday prayers inside their homes.

UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi has suggested that victims of COVID-19 should be cremated through electric crematoriums instead of cremation to prevent spread of virus.

As many as 50 pairs of trains and 8 flights have been cancelled. In view of lesser crowds in trains on some routes, several trains including Tejas Express and the Kashi Mahakal express were cancelled. Tejas, which runs between New Delhi-Lucknow will remain cancelled till March 31, while Kashi Mahakal, running between Ujjain-Varanasi has been cancelled till April 1.

Even as hotels could be seen lying vacant at several places, the Hotel Association has appealed to its members to keep the hotels closed till Mar 31st as a precautionary measure. To avoid gatherings, government programmes have also been cancelled. The UP government has also said that the registered daily wage labourers will be provided compensation. Amid apprehensions regarding the Novel Coronavirus, there is also a growing feeling amongst the working class individuals that 'work from home' culture should be promoted to avoid social contact. UNI



