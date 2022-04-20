UP mulling proposal for 'Kinnar Kalyan Board'

Lucknow: In a landmark decision, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to set up a 'Kinnar Kalyan Board' for the welfare of transgenders in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a detailed proposal in this regard from the Social Welfare department.

According to official sources, the setting up of the 'Kinnar Kalyan Board' would enable transgenders to avail benefits in education, employment, housing and health sectors.

Transgenders have been demanding a separate burial ground for themselves since long.

Interestingly, even though many of them follow the Hindu religion, their bodies after death are not cremated but buried. The burial takes place at night and 'normal people are not allowed to participate in it.

—IANS