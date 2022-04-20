UP Mughal Museum renamed after Shivaji

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday decided to name the upcoming "Mughal Museum" in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asking "how can Mughals be our heroes". Chairing a review meeting of Agra division, the Chief Minister made it clear that his government "always nurtured nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with". "How can Mughals be our heroes?" the chief minister asked, adding the very name of Maratha warrior Shivaji will invoke a "feeling of nationalism and self-esteem". — PTI