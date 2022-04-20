UP MSS Urges Govt To Review Its Decision Of Freezing DA & DR

Chandpur (Bijnor): Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh headed by Mr Chetnarays Singh, MLC, urges the central government to withdraw its decision of Freezing DA and DR installments paid to central employees and pensioners for one and half year.

Mr Sudheer Aggarwal, the divisional Secretary of the Sangh, division Moradabad, said in a press note that the present decision of the central government is undemocratic and unjustful taking the excuse of Covid-19 Pandemic while during this great crisis, the government employees are rubbing shoulders with the state and central government and have already donated their one day salary in PM & CM Relief Fund recently. He said that government employees will not leave the government in the lurch but donate a lot of their salary if the government needed. For us the welfare of the country and its people is on priority but the Sangh will not tolerate the deduction of dearness allowance arbitrarily. Due to this decision teachers and employees will suffer a great loss that can never be compensated in future. So the government should withdraw this decision with immediate effect.



