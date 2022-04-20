UP MSS Submits A Memorandum To MLA, Bijnor, In Support Of Demands

Bijnor (The Hawk): On the call of the provincial leadership of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh headed by Mr Omprakash Sharma, the district unit of the organisation, Bijnor, submittèd a memorandum addressed to the CM regarding the different demands of the teachers to Mrs Suchi Chaudhary, BJP, MLA Bijnor today and requested her to present the demands of the sangh to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mr Yogi Adityanath. It may be noted that on the provincial call of the organization, the officers of all the districts and chief cities were requested to meet the representatives of the ruling party in their respective areas and submit a memorandum regarding the demands of the teachers to the Chief Minister through them.



Mr Gayur Asif, the District Vice President of the organisation told about the demands of the association that the first and foremost demand is the revival of the old pension scheme. Secondly the teachers of unaided schools should be given regular honorarium after recognizing them as full-time teachers. The computer and the vocational teachers working in private and aided colleges must be regularised at the earliest. He further said that medical facilities to the teachers like state employees should be provided. The MLA Mrs Suchi Chaudhary assured that she will present the demands of the teachers to the Honorable Chief Minister with full sympathy. District Treasurer Mayur Malik, Brajveer Singh, District Deputy Secretary Sudhanshu Vats and Manoj Kumar Yadav were present on the occasion.



