UP MSS Hands Over 9-Point Memorandum To DM, Bijnor

Bijnor (The Hawk): Uttarpradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, district Bijnor organized a dharna (picketing) at the office of District Inspector of Schools on Thursday on the call of its provincial leaders in support of their demands regarding education and a memorandum addressing to the Hon'ble Education Minister and the Chief Additional Secretary of Secondary Education, UP Government to mind the demands was handed over to district Magistrate.

In the aegis of UP MSS, Bijnor Unit, the programme started at 11a.m.and ended at 3 p.m. after handing over the memorandum to D M, Umesh Mishra's representative. On this occasion, addressing the audience the divisional secretary Sudhir Agrawal said that harrasment, exploitation and injustice against teachers will not be tolerated at any cost. He further called upon the teachers to furnish the information of bribe seekers to the union leaders in time so that the union may give a befitting reply to such officers and clerks of education department.The district president Somdev Singh explained the agitated teachers three phases of struggle. On the call of the state president Chetnarayan Singh, exMLC, the state patron Rajbahadur Singh Chandel, MLC and Rambabu Shastri, ex MLC, the state general secretary, after this Dharna, the next Dharna will be organized at the office of Education director, Lucknow on August 22. Later on if our demands are not fulfilled, we shall siege Vidhan Sabha in a democratic way in the month of September.

The district secretary, Mahendra Singh Tyagi, managing the programme efficiently read out the 09 point demand memorandum in the presence of the teachers. In the memorandum the association has requested the government to restore the old pension system, to regularize the ad-hoc teachers, to give 15000 Rs honorarium per month to the teachers working in self- finance colleges. Vocational guest teachers and computer instructors should be given the status of full teachers. The on line and off line transfer system of teachers should be simplified and it will be started in minority based schools soon. The association also demanded to start medical facilities to the teachers working in aided colleges of the state and government decide to pay the due arrears of the scholars as early as possible.

The glorified presence and valuable address of O.P. Verma, Dr Manoj Goswami, Pankaj Kumar, Ramkumar Singh, Chintamani Yaday, Vimlesh Chauhan, Rambali, Vimal Kumar, Hargyan Singh, Sunil Kumar, D K Garg, Akhilesh Kumar and Narpal Singh encouraged the scholars. —MST