UP MSS Demands Financial Package For The Teachers Of Unaided Colleges

Bijnor (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh led by Mr Chetnarayan Singh, urges the UP Government to declare financial relief package for the teachers of unaided schools, degree Colleges and Madarsha teachers immediately as the learned teachers of these institutions are on the edge of starvation since the managers could not pay them their full salary due to the nationwide lockdown and the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic.



Mr Rambabu Shastri, the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, and Ex MLC, has expressed this demand in the letter addressed to the Chief Minister of UP Government on Tuesday. Mr Shastri, the authorised candidate of UP MSS for the forthcoming election of Bareilly- Moradabad Teacher Constituency, further said that the government is working in the interest of the workers on the one hand, being sympathetic towards them but on the other hand, for the problems of the teachers of unaided schools, degree colleges and madarsha teachers government is not serious about providing financial assistance to the financially weak teachers.

The provincial leaders of UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh Mr Chetnarayan Singh, MLC, Mr Rajbahadur Singh Chandel MLC and Mr Kanti Singh have already raised this issue before the CM and requested him to provide financial assistance to these unaided teachers. However, the government has not yet announced any financial assistance to the unprofitable scholars while evaluation work and online studies have also being done by these teachers in the interest of society and the students. In such situation, the teachers who give direction to the society, their direction and condition is deteriorating constantly due to the lack of financial help. These teachers are going through an economic crisis. Therefore, the government should also pay attention towards the present condition of these teachers. UP MSS urges the government to help each teacher of unaided colleges paying five thousand rupees every month till the Corona Pandemic is abolished.



