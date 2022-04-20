UP Moving Towards New Horizon Of Progress Under BJP, Says Yogi

Hamirpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state is moving towards a new horizon of progress under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

Addressing a public rally at Hamirpur, Adityanath said, "The BJP government has taken the state to the pinnacle of progress, entrepreneurship and self-reliance by building good roads. In Hamirpur, the widening of road from Rath to Chikasi, Rath to Panwari and Hamirpur-Rath-Majhgawan has become the basis of prosperity and employment of the people. New Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a new horizon of progress!"

Hailing the double-engine government, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Good roads open the 'gate of prosperity' of the state. BJP government of double engine has brought development from door to door by the connecting village to village with the main roads. Widening other main roads including the bypass in Hamirpur has become synonymous with easy traffic for the residents of the district."

He further lauded the BJP-government in the state and said that the party is dedicated to good governance and public welfare, and is committed for the multi-dimensional development of the state.

"The Yamuna River Bridge, Betwa River Bridge, Rohain Nala Bridge and Chandrawal River Bridge, built at Hamirpur at the cost of Rs 184.49 crore are testimony to our commitment. This development journey will continue unabated," he said.

Talking of education and empowerment for the youth, Adityanath said, "When the youth is educated and empowered, only then the state will move on the path of prosperity. BJP government is always striving in this direction. Government college and Government Polytechnic in Hamirpur is the result of this effort. Youth is not migrating under the double engine government but they are being promoted."

"The BJP government is paving the way for the economic upliftment of the destitute and the downtrodden. Our pledge is to empower the weak!" he added. Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

—ANI