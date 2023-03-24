UP moving from hopelessness to hope under BJP govt: PM Modi

Varanasi: Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Yogi Adityanath government has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a place of despair to one of hope and desire.

Shortly after unveiling 28 development projects in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi with a combined budget of over Rs 1,780 crore, Modi addressed a large gathering. "Uttar Pradesh is rising from hopelessness and moving towards hope and aspirations. Where security and facilities are made available, prosperity is certain,"Modi remarked, praising Yogi Adityanath's work as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh as he finishes the first year of his second term in office on Saturday. The progress of Kashi is being discussed all across the country and the world, Modi said during a function at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground here, referring to himself as a "sewak (servant). "The development of Kashi is being discussed all over the country and the world." "Whoever is coming to Kashi is taking new energy from here. Nine years ago, people had apprehensions that there would be no change in Banaras, nothing would happen in Kashi. But the people of Kashi proved every apprehension wrong with their hard work,""His words.

"Today, in Kashi, both the old and the new forms are simultaneously seen,"

prime minister put it.—Inputs from Agencies