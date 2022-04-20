UP Model Of Dealing With Goons Gaining Popularity: BJP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh model of dealing with crime and criminals is "gaining popularity" across the country, BJP state spokesperson Chandramohan has claimed.

He also said the BJP will win because of the plethora of development works done in the state in the last two years.

"The UP model of dealing with goons is gaining popularity in the country," the BJP leader told PTI, ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

"On May 13, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked Punjab and Haryana to go the Uttar Pradesh way for dealing with goons and their disruptive actions," Chandramohan said.

He said after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, the state witnessed "a plethora of development works in different spheres, ranging from improvement in law and order to improve in the life of people by providing them houses, toilets, gas connection and electricity".

The development works by the Uttar Pradesh government was done keeping in mind the interest of the last person, and because of this, the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections, Chandramohan said.

Earlier presenting a report card on completion of two years in office on March 19, Adityanath had said, "There is zero tolerance for crime and criminals, and 73 criminals have been killed in 3,300 police encounters."

"Over 8,000 criminals were arrested, while 1,000 were injured. Unfortunately, half-a-dozen police jawans also attained martyrdom in the encounters," he had said.

Since March 2017, 13,886 criminals have withdrawn their bail application and surrendered before courts, a state government official said.

However, Congress's UP media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, "The tall claims made by the BJP and the state government are baseless and devoid of any fact." "In the past two years, the Yogi Adityanath government has only changed the names of places and inaugurated the work done by others," he claimed. Kumar exuded confidence that the Congress will spring a surprise and win a number of seats in Uttar Pradesh.