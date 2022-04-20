UP MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bhadohi: The Bhadohi MLA, Vijay Mishra, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and brought to here on Sunday night, was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the MLA was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Alok Kumar on Sunday night and sent to the Naini Central Jail.

The SP said the jailor of the district jail, Ashok Kumar Gautam, had informed that the MLA 'was not safe' there, following which he was taken to the Naini Central Jail. The District Magistrate has issued orders to shift the MLA to the Central jail, he said.

Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA, was arrested in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the state Legislative Council, and son Vishnu Mishra. The wife and the son are absconding.

Their relative, Krishna Mohan Tiwari, had accused them of land grab after threatening him.

Vijay Mishra was detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday while he was on his way to Kota in Rajasthan via Ujjain.

The SP said after arresting the MLA, the Uttar Pradesh Police team led by DSP Kalu Singh produced him in a court at Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa and brought him to Bhadohi on a transit remand.

The MLA currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

Source: IANS