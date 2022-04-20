UP MLA gets threat call from BJP office bearer

Bhadohi: Dinanath Bhaskar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Aurai Assembly segment of Bhadohi district has said that he received a call from his own party's office-bearer, who threatened to shoot him.

The audio clip of this call went viral on social media while Bhaskar alerted the party leadership as well as the police about this call.



Superintendent of Police Bhadohi Ram Badan Singh said, "The MLA has not given any written complaint so far. But as he has been threatened, the police have started investigating the matter and will initiate further action based on the probe."



Initial investigation revealed that one Dhirendra Dubey of the BJP was upset after his 14-year-old son, who had left home on Sunday afternoon, did not return till Monday, said Singh.

However, the boy returned home late on Monday, but before that, Dubey, suspecting that the boy has been kidnapped, made a call to Bhaskar questioning him that why the latter did not pressurise the SP and other senior police officers for the safe return of his son despite being the public representative. Dubey also threatened that if any unfortunate incident happened with his son then he would shoot the MLA.

On being contacted, the MLA Bhaskar said, "The person who called me and threatened over phone is the general secretary in a divisional unit of the BJP in Bhadohi district. As the threat was given in a harsh manner, I immediately reported the matter to the party high command and also brought it to the knowledge of the SP and other senior officials."

--IANS





