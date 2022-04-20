UP MLA booked for holding meeting in hotspot area

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party Legislator Irfan Solanki, his brother and a former corporator have been booked for holding a meeting in Kanpur''s Prem Nagar hotspot area and flouting the social distancing norms.

On Thursday, hundreds of people had joined a protest, demanding withdrawal of restrictions in the Prem Nagar area.

The police out-post in charge was suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo said, "We have booked the MLA, his brother and former corporator-Farhan Lari for violation of lockdown norms in the city and also suspended Takia police out-post in charge Surendra Narain Shukla for dereliction of duty."

Deo said the video shows that only few policemen and others having covered their faces with masks while the majority of people allegedly violated the safety protocol and the mandatory social distancing.

--IANS