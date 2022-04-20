UP Ministers To Camp In Village Every Month

Lucknow: In an attempt to reach out to the common people and to address their complaints, the BJP has asked all its ministers to camp in a village and spend a night once a month and attend to the grievances of the people. Besides, the Ministers would also meet the legislators, while the common people could also meet the ministers once a week in their offices. The decision was delivered after a three-day visit of BJP president Amit Shah here yesterday. Compulsory night stay once a month for ministers in charge at a village in their respective district would start from this month, party sources here today said. Yesterday, the Chief Minister called his Ministers for a meeting where he directed them to visit the districts they have been made in charge of at least once a month and spend a night at a village. The Ministers were also directed to communicate with officials, party workers and people's representatives in districts to look into their complaints. There are 46 Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government and most of them are in-charge of two districts of the total 75. It was also decided at the meeting — also attended by BJP and state government officials — that the access of the common man and party workers to minister at the secretariat would be restricted to just once a week. Accordingly, party workers and general public would be able to meet ministers during office hours at secretariat every Monday while MLAs would be able to meet them every Tuesday. In a bid to resolve another major complaint, the Chief Minister directed the senior officials present at the meeting to ensure that MLAs' protocol is followed down the line. The Chief Minister also directed the Ministers to do away with all actions that might invite the allegation of nepotism. UNI