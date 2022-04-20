UP Minister Withdraws Agitation Against DM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Backward Welfare and Divyang Minister and president of Bharatiya Samaj Party (Suheldeo) Om Prakash Rajbhar today withdrew the dharna against the Ghazipur District Magistrate slated to start tomorrow after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here. Mr Rajbhar met the CM at the latter's office here this afternoon. Later, talking to media persons, Mr Rajbhar said that he withdrew the dharna in Ghazipur after his successful talks with the CM. "I am a part of the government and will do whatever required to strengthen the government. I had put up 19 demands before the CM of which 17 were immediately accepted," he said, adding that by tomorrow everything would get normalised. However, trying to reply to his political opponent, the minister said that he was not a mafia or a contractor hence he was not afraid of anyone. "I want to serve the people of Ghazipur and the DM became a hurdle," he alleged. Earlier in the day, Mr Rajbhar had dared the UP government either to choose him or the DM. "I will resign if the DM of Gajipur is not transferred. What's the point in being the Minister when even a DM does not listens to me," he had said. Yesterday, Mr Rajbhar had announced to sit on dharna against the DM at Ghazipur. But DM Sanjay Khatri, who had been posted during the SP rule in Ghazipur, refused to comment on the minister's allegations against him. Mr Rajbhar has been elected from Zahurabad assembly seat in Ghazipur district. Bhartiya Samaj Party (Suheldeo), which has four MLAs in the state assembly, is BJP's alliance partner. Mr Rajbhar is reported to be opposed to Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha. Meanwhile, sources said that Union Minister Manoj Sinha and Mr Rajbhar were not in good terms with each other even before the assembly elections as the former was against the party forming alliance with BJP. Mr Sinha even advised the party to give ticket to one Rajbhar candidate of the BJP from each district in eastern UP but the leadership rejected it. UNI