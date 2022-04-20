UP Minister Visits Ram Lalla At Disputed Site In Ayodhya

Ayodhya : After announcement of converting Faizabad-Ayodhya as Nagar Nigam yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister and State Government spokesperson, Srikant Sharma, today had a darshan of 'Ram Lalla" at the disputed site here. Promising to develop Ayodhya as an international tourist destination, Mr Sharma told reporters that converting Faizabad-Ayodhya as Nagar Nigam would accelerate development of the area. He said that very soon Ayodhya would be connected through air and the road and rail connectivity would be strengthened. Later, the leader also worshipped at the Hanumangarhi temple. Mr Sharma said that the BJP Government was committed to construct a grand Ram Temple and will wait for a verdict from the Supreme Court or any solution through talks. The Minister, after visiting Ayodhya left for Ballia. UNI