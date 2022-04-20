UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice. "After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor''s advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said. —PTI