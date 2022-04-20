UP Minister Tears Into AIMPLB: Queries Its Funding

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minority affairs minister Mohsin Raza on Saturday lit into the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, asserting that the Muslim body is protector and promoter of terrorism and the government will order a probe to find their source of funding.

Questioning the rationale of the meeting of the executive committee of the board here, the minister told TV channels, 'What was the purpose of convening the meeting of the executive committee in Lucknow when the Supreme Court is so close to deliver its verdict on the centuries-old dispute?'

Mr Raza said that at a time when the apex court is about to deliver the verdict on the vexed Ayodhya land title dispute, the AIMPLB is misleading the people and is speaking against the Supreme Court. 'Who gave them the right to speak against the apex court? The verdict is likely to be delivered in November and the Muslim Law Board is misleading the people by organising the meeting here and issuing statements against the government and the apex court. 'All India Muslim Personal Law Board should reveal its source of funding and also the registration. Terror funding is done from abroad. From where are your funds coming?' asked the minister. He said an investigation will be initiated into the funding of the AIMPLB. Their members stay in big hotels, travel by air. Who is funding the lavish life style of the clerics of the board? He asserted that when terrorists are killed in foreign lands their connection is found with the religious organisation based in Uttar Pradesh. The minister also said that AIMPLB is like an NGO whose members work for their own vested interests rather than for the larger interest of the Muslim community. Maulana Khalid Rashid, member of the AIMPLB, rejected the charges levelled by Mr Raza. 'It will be better for the minister to use his discretion before making statements and he should keep his mouth shut.' UNI