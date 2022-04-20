UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar To Decide On His Party's Future With BJP Next Week

Lucknow: BJP 's ally in Uttar Pradesh Suheldeo Bharatiya Samajwadi Party(SBSP) is all set to go for a show down with the Yogi Adityanath government in the coming week with attending a function of the opposition on Monday and a meeting to decide on its future with the BJP on Wednesday.

However in a major embarrassment for the BJP government when state cabinet minister and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar is scheduled to attend a function of the rival faction of the Apna Dal in Varanasi tomorrow on the occasion of the birth anniversary of its founder late Sone Lal Patel. On the other hand the rival group led by Union minister Anupriya Patel will hold a parallel programme in Lucknow where chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will be the guest of honour.

The Varanasi function to be organised by Krishna Patel , mother of Anupriya, will have guests from the opposition parties like RLD general secretary Jayant Choudhury, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar and others from Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rastriya Janta dal. The function would give a challenge the BJP and with projecting a new combination of the opposition in the coming parliament polls.

The programme in Lucknow by the Apna Dal (Sone Lal) of Anupriya Patel will trying to strengthen the Dalit-backward combination in the coming Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Holding of two separate programme by the family of Sone Lal Patel puts an end to the possible reconciliation between mother Krishna Patel and her daughter Anupriya. Meanwhile, SBSP had announced last week that the party will decide on whether to stick with BJP or not on July 4 in Lucknow.

SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar told media persons in Varanasi on Friday last that his party is under no compulsion to continue the alliance. "Hum joota bhi khayee aur jude bhi rahen – aisa nahi hoga (This is not possible that we remain in alliance despite being get booted)," he said adding that everyone knows quality of governance in UP.

The reaction came after BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey called the SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar as `chor'. While inaugurating a function in Ajghara in Varanasi on June 19 Pandey was asked by the media as why the name of local SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar was not there on the inauguration plaque, the BJP president said: "the name of the local MLA was not written because he is a thief."

There are allegations that the SBSP MLA Sonkar was involved in a scam of Rs 600 crores while providing loan subsidy to 4500 weavers. The weavers had even staged a demonstration against the SBSP MLA . The BJP President assured them that whoever involved in the scam would not be spared even if he is an MLA.

However, Sonkar alleges that a conspiracy has been hatched against him as he is a dalit. "I am on the target for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. But people know who is thief and will give their mandate in the coming 2019 polls," he said hinting that people will vote against BJP.

SBSP has four MLAs one of them Rajbhar is cabinet rank minister in the Yogi Government.

This is no longer a secret that BJP and SBSP enjoys a blow hot, blow cold relationship.

It has touched such a nadir that Rajbhar had called a BJP legislator `cycle chor' while the ruling party legislator equated the minister with `kutta' (dog).

Meanwhile , a senior BJP leader told UNI on Sunday that party was minutely watching the activities of the SBSP .

"we don't want to take any harsh decision to break the alliance from our side. Let they take the decision ," the leader said.

BJP was not ready to take any decision at this moment against Rajbhar , which can annoy the backward communist in view of the coming crucial Lok Sabha polls. UNI