UP minister inspects ongoing work for Vrindavan Kumbh

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions for the renovation of five bathing stretches on the Yamuna riverbank for the upcoming Vrindavan Kumbh fair near here, besides building roads and 17 parking lots for the visitors, a state Cabinet minister said on Sunday. Talking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing work to improve facilities for the Kumbh to be held from February 16, UP Power and Additional Energy Resources Minister Shrikant Sharma said the government would make every effort to make the fair memorable. Sharma also met the saints, who would be participating in the fair, and took their suggestions on improving the fair infrastructure. The saints would also be allocated some land as per their requirement, he said. The minister said officials have already been asked to ensure enough water in the Yamuna and lights at the river bank during the Kumbh fair here. He also said the roads for the Kumbh area would be built at a cost of Rs 5.16 crore.



—PTI







