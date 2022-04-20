UP Minister In Jammu, Extends Invites For Kumbh Mela In Allahabad

Jammu: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh Saturday reached Jammu to invite people from all walks of life to join the Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam in Allahabad from January 15.

"I am here on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend invitation to people, including sadhus, for the Kumbh. I am meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik tomorrow in this connection," Singh told reporters at a Ram temple here. Singh met the temple's head priest Mahamandleshwar Rameshwar Dass Maharaj and other representatives from the 'sant samaaj' at the temple and extended invitation to them.

The Maharaj thanked the minister and urged the people of Jammu to visit the Kumbh.

Earlier Saturday, the minister visited the BJP office in Jammu and held a meeting with the senior party leaders including state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and general secretaries Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi. Singh said this is for the first time that an official invitation has been sent to the 'sadhu samaaj' and other social and political leaders for the Kumbh Mela. "The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is taking all measures for a smooth and successful Mela. Prominent persons from across the globe will visit the Mela to take holy bath and seek blessings of the almighty," he said.

He said every care has been taken to ensure comfort to the devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela, beginning January 15.