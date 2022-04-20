UP Minister Grabbed Waqf Land, Says Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman

Lucknow: Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvvi has alleged that State Waqf Minister Mohsin Raza was involved in the Waqf property scam. Mr Rizvi alleged that Mr Raza was involved in the scam along with his brothers who sold a property in Safipur, Unnao, which included a graveyard. Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Mr Rizvi informed that acting on the complaint of Masroor Husain Naqvi, the Board carried out an inquiry which found the allegations of the complainant correct. Mr Raza is the caretaker (mutawalli) of Waqf Alia Begum Safipur Unnao and he allegedly with his brothers sold the property by tranferring power of attorney to their mother. The Waqf property was sold in three parts, first in 2005, second 2006 and third in March 2011, Mr Rizvi claimed. As per the law, if there are more than three graves on any land, it would be considered as a graveyard. Mr Rizvi said, 'I met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 23 and submitted the evidence about the corruption by Mr Raza.' The Board will take back the possession of the illegally sold property and will file an FIR under section-52, he added. However, Mr Raza rejected the allegations as false and baseless. On the recommendation of the department, the Chief Minister has already written a letter to the Centre to conduct a CBI inquiry into the wrongdoing of the Board, Mr Raza added.



--UNI