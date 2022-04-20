UP minister for clean Yamuna even after lockdown ends

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Power minister Shrikant Sharma has written a letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging him to ensure that the Yamuna river remains clean even after the lockdown is lifted.

The Yamuna river has shown a marked reduction in pollution levels after the lockdown since all industries discharging their waste into the river are shut.

Sharma, in his letter, has said that all the industrial units should be directed to install effluent treatment plants and strictly adhere to norms to keep the river clean.

The minister, who belongs to Mathura, has drawn the Centre''s attention towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s commitment to keeping all the rivers clean with the focus on the Namami Gange project.

He pointed out that experts from the environment research institutions have submitted their reports to the government claiming a marked improvement in the water quality of the Yamuna during the lockdown period.

As there is less discharge of effluents into the river, the aquatic life too has improved, he said

He further said that despite repeated reminders, industries discharging waste into the river have not set up treatment plants in their units. This is a serious issue and needs the government''s attention, he added.

--IANS