UP Minister Falls Ill While Attending Mantri Parishad Meeting

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Agriculture Export Swati Singh today fell ill during a meeting of the Mantri Parishad here where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. The meeting, being held at the CM office's here, was disrupted for some time after Ms Singh complained of uneasiness. Doctors were called immediately who advised full bed rest to the Minister, who was continuously touring different districts and was holding meetings of her Department. Ms Singh during the past over two and a half months of the State Government, had been in the news -- whether it was for inaugurating a beer bar in the state capital or distributing Rs 100 in the Bara Mangal Bhandara. Mr Adityanath had also sought an explanation from the Minister over inaugurating the beer bar. UNI