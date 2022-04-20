UP Minister Accuses Congress For Disturbing Peace In UP

Lucknow: In an indirect reference to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister and State Government spokesman, Shrikant Sharma, on Saturday said that senior Congress leader was meeting the families of the rioters and trying to once again disturb peace in the State.

Mr Sharma alleged that the Opposition parties for taking side with the rioters and supporting them.

Mr Sharma made these remarks while reacting to visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut on Saturday during which she met the families of those killed in the recent protest over CAA. Through an official communiqué released on Saturday evening, Mr Sharma alleged that initially Congress along with other Opposition Parties had fueled violence in the peaceful Uttar Pradesh and when the Government started crackdown against those involved in it, the senior Party leaders were now meeting the rioters families and other accused and were supporting them after calling them as `innocent'.

The Congress is trying to save the subversive forces and it's hand is clearly behind those involved in violence in then name of protest against CAA', Sharma alleged.

The Energy minister alleged that Congress along with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were facilitating the rumour monger gangs to spread misinformation regarding CAA. He claimed that later the PFA in an organised manner had pushed the state into violence and riots. He said that those involved in the violence were well trained to disturb communal harmony.

Mr Sharma claimed that the government had clinching evidences that PFA activists were indulged in violence and that many of the members of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) are now active acitivists of PFA.

He said that the government had identified those involved in the violence and is now taking stern action against them. However the Opposition Party leaders, especially so called followers of Mahatma Gandhi, are coming in help of rioters and seems to have given them full support to the subversive forces.

Mr Sharma did not take Priyanka's name but said that the leaders of these Parties are now meeting the families of the rioters and were again making efforts to fuel anger and once again spread violence just to foil the government's efforts which already restored peace in the entire State.

He further said that everyone is free to stage protest against the government in Uttar Pradesh but they will now allow anyone to disturb peace or indulge in any kind of violence in the name of protest. He said that the action will be taken against the accused in lawful manner but the government would make appeal to all the Opposition Parties to contribute in building up communal harmony instead of trying to fuel hatred and disturb peace. UNI



