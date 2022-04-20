UP Minister 'Rescues' Party Workers From Police Station

Agra:Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Giriraj Singh Dharmesh made headlines once again when he went to the Sadar Police Station in Agra to ensure the release of his two detained supporters.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police detained Ram Saran and his son Ankur who run a cow shelter.

The two had an altercation with the municipal officials and the police had to be called in.

The minister, on learning of the incident, reached the police station and stayed there for an hour and brought his supporters back with him.

Ram Saran is a BJP worker and the minister told local reporters that even though Ram Saran had paid the fine, the police beat him up and put him in the lock up.

"I reached there because a party was being victimised by the police. Police officials have assured me that the guilty cops will be punished. I had to break the protocol and go to the police station," the minister said.

Meanwhile, none of the police officials were willing to comment on the issue but admitted that the father-son had been let off without any action being taken against them.

Sources said that the father-son had physically assaulted the municipal officials. --IANS