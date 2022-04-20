UP minister's brother appointed prof on EWS quota

Lucknow: A controversy has erupted over the appointment of UP minister for basic education Satish Chandra Dwiwedi's brother Arun Dwiwedi as assistant professor in the Siddhartha University in Siddhartha Nagar.

Arun Dwiwedi has been appointed as assistant professor in the psychology department from the (EWS) economically weaker section quota.

According to reports, there were two posts of assistant professor for the subject of Psychology.

While Dr Harendra Sharma has been appointed from the OBC quota, Dr Arun Kumar Dwiwedi has been appointed in EWS (Economically Weaker General Candidate) category.

Interestingly, the Vice-Chancellor Surendra Dubey's term was coming to an end on May 21, but the government has extended his term a day earlier on May 20, until the appointment of the regular vice-chancellor.

Arun Dwiwedi was given the appointment letter by the Registrar of Siddharth University on Friday.

Vice chancellor Dr Surendra Dubey said that they had received about 150 applications from which 10 were shortlisted on the basis of merit.

"The ten candidates were called for interview and Arun Dwiwedi ranked second. We were not aware of his relationship with the minister," the vice chancellor told reporters.

All efforts to contact the minister proved futile and he did not take calls.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on her Facebook post that while thousands of teachers are waiting for their jobs, the state education minister had found 'opportunity in adversity' and managed a job for his brother.

She termed the incident as a joke on the poor and weaker sections of the society.

Priyanka also asked if chief minister Yogi Adityanath would take cognizance of the matter and take action.

—IANS