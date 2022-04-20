UP Minister''s Gunner Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

Meerut: UP Minister Suresh Rana''s gunner was found shot dead in Mawana area here on Tuesday.

The bullet-riddled body of constable Ashish was found on the roadside. Senior police officials rushed to the spot with a forensic team and the body was sent for post-mortem. Ashish, 28, was posted in Shamli and deployed in the security of the minister.

According to reports, Ashish had a dispute with his wife and was supposed to hold talks with his in-laws regarding divorce on Tuesday. His family said that he probably committed suicide due to depression. However, no weapon was found near his body which raises suspicion on the suicide theory. SP, Rural, Avinash Pandey said that the police was working simultaneously on several theories and the post-mortem report would give direction to the investigations. --IANS