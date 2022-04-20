UP Min Suggests Holding Of Cabinet Meetings In All Major Cities

Lucknow: Deviating from its tradition of holding Cabinet meetings in the state capital, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is contemplating to hold these meetings in rotation in all the major cities to boost the governance in the entire state. The suggestion was made by State Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. On this agenda, the Minister, who also happens to be the UP BJP president and MP from Phulpur in Allahabad, has proposed the second cabinet meeting in the Sangam city. Talking to media here yesterday, Mr Maurya said that such system would accelerate the pace of development in all the areas of the state as the entire ministry would assembly along with the officials at the particular city for the cabinet meeting. "I have sent a proposal to the CM for holding the next cabinet meeting in Allahabad," Mr Maurya said. The first cabinet meeting of the Yogi government was held here on April 4 when the farm loan waiver scheme was announced along with eight other announcement. Maurya, who also heads the committee of ministers to recommend ways and means to end illegal mining in the state, asserted that the BJP government was committed to end illegal mining at any cost. "Our committee will give its recommendations to the CM very soon," he said. UNI