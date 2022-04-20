UP Min Boycotts 1st Anniv Celebrations Of Yogi Govt: Flays BJP Govt

Lucknow: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was celebrating its first anniversary on Monday but its alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) was not happy with the government's performance and even kept its heart closed on the support in the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on March 23.

" The anniversary celebration was a flop show of the government," he told reporters here on Monday and gave just 3 out of 10 points to the Yogi government.'' " How can a government claim itself as good when corruption is rampant," he said while justifying his decision to boycott the anniversary celebration. Though he said that UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey had talked to him this morning urging him to attend the function but he refused.

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of the SBSP, who had in the past given critical remarks on the government also warned that the ruling BJP "will lose elections" if the government doesn't shape up. Mr Rajbhar also boycotted the first anniversary celebrations of the Yogi government too.

"Celebrating and talking about building temples in Mathura and Kashi mean nothing. No one else has the guts to question this government. If speaking the truth is revolt then I am revolting," Mr Rajbhar said on Sunday night in stinging comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the ruling BJP.

Even with reports that the CM was annoyed with the alliance partner and could show the door after the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajbhar said that his party has not yet decided whom to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls." We will talk to BJP president Amit Shah and will do what every he says," he said.

SBSP has four MLAs in the UP assembly and they are very crucial for the BJP's ninth candidate.

Though claiming that he was not pulling out of the alliance and was watching the situation." "Let's see what happens in the future, for now we are a part of this coalition," he said. State parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna also spent 30 minutes on Monday morning trying to pacify Rajbhar and his party MLAs but could not get him to join the celebrations in the state government headquarters.

"What is the use of celebrating one year of this government? We formed an alliance with the BJP because we hoped the BJP would work for the poor, but nothing of that sort is happening," Mr Rajbhar said.

The Yogi government came to power with promises of stopping corruption, he reminded. "I say with conviction that in the villages of UP, only bribes are being demanded," he alleged, warning that governments lose power whenever the backward and the poor are discriminated against.

The upset minister also said the BJP "doesn't speak to us" and didn't approach his party even though in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, it has four votes.

"I spoke to the Chief Minister four days ago about all this and he promised to look into my grievances, but nothing has happened." UNI