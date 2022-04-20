UP Min And His Mayor Wife Granted Bail By Court In Prayagraj After Taking Them In Custody

Prayagraj: A special MP- MLA court has granted bail to Uttar Pradesh registration and aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and his wife Abhilasha, who is the Mayor of Prayagraj, after taking them in custody in a case registered in 2012.

Special judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari, in the Friday morning took both the minister and his wife in custody and later granted them bail in the afternoon.

Nandi and his mayor wife appeared before the MP-MLA special court after a non-bailable warrant was issued by the judge for their appearance.

Four supporters of the minister-- Gaurav Mishra, Subhash Bajpai, Rajesh Pandey and Ashish Shukla gave surety to take the bail of the couple.

On December 5, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the minister and his wife and directed the police to arrest them.

On September 24,2012, a FIR was registered against Nandi and his wife at Civil Lines police station in the Sangam city on an application by the manger of a public sector bank for threatening them when they demanded from him to pay the installment of the loan taken for a rice mill.

Police had already filed the chargesheet in the case but the minister was not attending the trial. UNI