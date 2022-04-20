UP Medico Goes Missing, Police Suspect Suicide

Kanpur: A 24-year-old final year MBBS student of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) medical college went missing on Thursday.

The police suspect that the girl has committed suicide after her scooty was found parked at Ganga Barrage.

A missing case has been filed in this connection but preliminary police probe suspects it to be a case of suicide. The girl''s mobile phone and wallet were recovered from scooty''s dickey.

A massive search operation was launched in the Ganga with the help of divers but the body could not be traced till late on Thursday night.

According to Inspector Swaroop Nagar police station, Ashwini Pandey, "The girl, Amrita Singh of Jhansi, left hostel on Thursday afternoon. She used to live with Anushi, her room partner at GSVM Hostel. When she did not return, Anushi called her on her mobile phone but got no response. She informed the GSVM authorities who further informed Swaroop Nagar police."

"We are scanning the call details of the missing student and her parents have arrived from Jhansi," the official added. Teams have been formed to trace the missing girl and the police are also using e-surveillance to trace the girl. --IANS