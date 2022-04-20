UP may release 1,000 children lodged in juvenile homes

Lucknow: In keeping with the Supreme Court directives, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to release over 1,000 children lodged in 24 juvenile homes in the state.

The state government is already in the process of releasing on parole, about 11,000 prisoners who face a term of seven years or less.

This is an attempt to decongest the jails in the state in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Manoj Kumar Rai, Director, women and child welfare, "A report has been prepared and will be discussed by the high-powered committee on April 1 regarding the release of juveniles. We have prepared a list of over 1,000 children, of which 250 were booked in petty cases."

--IANS