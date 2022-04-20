UP Managed To Control Encephalitis By 75%: CM Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh managed to control the Encephalitis disease by 75 per cent and the fatality rate due to it has reduced by 95 per cent in the past four years, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

While inaugurating a campaign here to create awareness about communicable diseases, Adityanath said, "In 2017, we started a special vaccination programme to aware citizens about Encephalitis. As a result, the state managed to control the disease by 75 per cent and the death rate due to the disease reduced by 95 per cent in the past four years."

"We will fully control the disease in coming years. United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) also supported to make this program a success," he added. The campaign will formally start from March 1 and will continue till March 31.

Adityanath said that after coming to power in 2017, the government started a special campaign to control Encephalitis disease. "We formed special teams for treatment and controlling the disease," he said.

Last week, Adityanath launched the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine drive and administered the vaccine drops to children in Lucknow. —ANI