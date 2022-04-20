UP man stabs woman, pours acid on her

Badaun: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man barged into the house of a married woman and allegedly stabbed her several times before trying to pour acid into her mouth after a minor squabble, police said.

The accused, who has now been arrested, had allegedly tried to rape a woman in the same village two years ago.

The woman, 32, was taken to a hospital in Badaun in a critical condition and has been referred to another hospital in Bareilly for advanced treatment.

The incident took place in the Sakri Kasimpur village on Monday.

The woman was at home with her three minor children when the accused attacked her.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma, said, "We are ensuring that the woman gets the best possible treatment. The accused is the neighbour of the woman whose husband works in Delhi.

"We have learnt that there was a scuffle between the victim and the accused. We have also recovered the acid bottle. The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and arrested."

The SSP said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the accused, Satyendra Jatav, had attempted to rape another woman nearly two years ago. He was caught and thrashed by villagers then.

--IANS