UP Man Slashes Wife's Face To Teach Her A Lesson

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a man slashed his wife's face with a knife when she went to her maternal house against his wishes.

The woman, Imarti Devi, 26, was rushed to the Bilsi community health centre with multiple injuries to her face and is undergoing treatment.

Bilsi circle officer Aniruddha Singh said, "We have registered an FIR under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against Chandrapal, a resident of Etah district, who fled the spot after the incident."

According to reports, Imarti Devi's father had died some time ago and she wanted to visit her mother. Chandrapal asked her not to go but she still went.

On Wednesday, Chandrapal reached his in-laws' house and attacked his wife with a knife in order to teach her a lesson for defying him.

Police teams have been sent out to arrest Chandrapal. —IANS