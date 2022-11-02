UP man sets his wife and children on fire over dowry

Bijnor (The Hawk): A 29-year-old man is accused of dousing his wife and two young children in kerosene in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, setting them on fire.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday night in Moji Gopalpur, which is located within the Kotwali Shahar police circle.

According to Bijnor SP Dinesh Singh, a case has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act against the accused, Arun Kumar, and three of his family members, including two of his brothers and his mother. This action follows Vandana, the victim's wife, filing a complaint.

The 26-year-old victim's wife, 4-year-old daughter, and 1-year-old son are all suffering from severe burn wounds and receiving care at the local hospital.

In her complaint, Vandana stated that since their marriage four years ago, Arun and his family had harassed her regarding dowry, causing frequent arguments and discord in the home.

"More research is being done. The four suspects are all missing. To quickly arrest them, efforts are being made, the SP stated.