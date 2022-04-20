UP man set ablaze by cousin dies, accused held

Firozabad: A 40-year-old man, Rakesh Varma, has succumbed to injuries after being set on fire by his cousin over an alleged family dispute in Firozabad.

Varma died on Wednesday. His cousin Robin, has been arrested. Robin had on Tuesday allegedly doused Varma with an industrial thinner (methyl) and set him on fire after a brief argument.

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said, "The accused was arrested from Cinema crossing in Firozabad. We have CCTV footage of the entire incident. Initial investigation revealed that Puja Varma, the wife of Robin had died by suicide on August 12. There seems to be some dispute over it in the family, which led to the attack."

Superintendent of Police of Firozabad (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said, "The accused has been booked under IPC's section 302 (punishment for murder). Detailed investigation will be conducted in the entire matter".

Rakesh Varma was set ablaze inside his shop by the accused. Varma ran out on the street, engulfed in flames. He ran into a stationary bicycle and collapsed. A CCTV camera captured the grisly incident.