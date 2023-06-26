UP Man Kills Wife Over Jewellery Dispute, Commits Suicide Later

Firozabad: A man allegedly shot his wife and later killed himself after a dispute over jewellery in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

Deepak Yadav (30) and his wife Shashi (26) used to fight regularly over jewellery. When the couple again had an argument on Sunday, the family intervened to settle the dispute, with Deepak assuring his brother that he would never fight. However, at around 2 am on Monday, the family heard the sound of a gunshot. When they rushed to see what happened, they found Shashi lying dead on the bed. According to the family, Deepak’s body was found in a different room with a gun near him. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and a forensic team has reached the site.

Deepak was preparing for a job in the Army.

His brother, Govind Yadav, said: “They used to fight over jewellery. They quarrelled over it again on Sunday. I talked to Deepak, and he assured me that he would not fight again. Last night, we heard gunshots and found them dead.” Devendra Singh, CO of Shikohabad, said: “We got a call that two people had died. After reaching the spot, we found a woman lying dead on a bed, while in another room, a man was found. The man appeared to have shot himself. Their relatives told us the deceased fought with each other over jewellery. A forensic team has been called, and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.” —IANS