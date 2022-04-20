UP Man kills daughter on advice of occultist

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man killed his two-year-old daughter because he believed that the ''sacrifice'' will bring peace at his home. The man committed the murder on the advice of an occultist.

The father Wajid and the occultist Irfan have been arrested.

According to police, the girl went missing on Sunday night. Her mother searched the area thoroughly, and then became suspicious of her husband who did not seem perturbed at the girl''s disappearance.

The mother filed a complaint against him at the Kakroli police station.

Wajid was called to the police station and during interrogation, he confessed to have killed his daughter.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Mohan Sharma said that on the information provided by the father, the girl''s body was exhumed from the brick kiln where the father and the occultist worked. She was murdered with a spade, which has also been recovered.

Both the accused have been sent to jail.

--IANS