UP man held for selling illegal guns online

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested a manufacturer of country made pistols that were being sold online on social media.

The arrested youth, Shafiq Ahmad, operated from his home and had installed heavy equipment to make the illegal pistols.

The STF said that he supplied arms to customers in different states.





"Shafiq operated alone. He had a well-developed establishment to manufacture good quality pistols and had big machines installed at his home in the Malyana region of Meerut.

"There was another team that worked in the Brahmpuri area of Meerut for doing the finishing work. Shafiq had contacts with suppliers who procured at least two firearms per day. One pistol cost Rs 22,000," said a STF spokesman.

—IANS