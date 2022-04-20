UP Man Held For Posing As State Secretariat Official For Many Years

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a man who had been allegedly masquerading as an official in the state's secretariat for many years.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Shukla, a resident of Lucknow's Vrindavan area.

"On June 11, Uttar Pradesh STF arrested a man posing as an official in the state's secretariat for many years. Using his fraudulent identity, he used to get illegitimate works done by pressurising regional officials," said an official statement by the state government.

Upon investigation, Shukla revealed that he had done a B.Tech before working at some property-related firms. "Then he came in contact with staff members of the secretariat. After that, he worked for almost two years in the secretariat on a contractual basis," read the statement. "After getting to know many people, out of greed, I thought I could make money by posing as an official in the secretariat and by defrauding people," the statement quoted the accused. The STF recovered a forged identity card, one mobile phone, a forged appointment letter, a forged suspension letter, an Aadhar card, a voter card, a driving license, and cash worth Rs 1,100, from his possession. —ANI