UP man held for announcing Rs 51L reward on B'luru accused

Meerut: A former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and also a social worker has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly announcing a reward of Rs 51 lakh for anyone killing Bengaluru Congress MLA's nephew, whose "offensive" social media post is believed to have sparked violence in the city.

At least three persons died and many more were injured when violence singed pockets of Bengaluru on Tuesday last after an alleged derogatory social media post by MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew.

Four days later, in Meerut, Shahzeb Rizvi recorded a video, venting his anger and announcing a Rs 51 lakh cash prize for "anyone who brings the head of the accused".

"The Muslim community's sentiments have been hurt due to the social media post of Congress MLA's nephew. Whoever will get me the head of his nephew, will get Rs 51 lakh in return. The money will be collected with the help of the people who support me in the cause," said Rizvi.

As the video made the rounds of social media platforms, local police took note of it and filed a case.

The former SP leader has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (A) (to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Meerut, Ajay Sahni, said, "We have ordered a probe after filing a case against Rizvi. He has been arrested."

Rizvi was recently booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for violating social distancing norms a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the SC/ST commission has also taken note of his statement and has asked the Meerut police to take action.