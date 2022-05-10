UP man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi on FB

Fatehgarh: A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

Irfan Hussain of Darani village in Kudh Fatehgarh area of Uttar Pradesh was held following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party workers, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Hussain was booked under sections 67 (transmitting obscene material) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Information Technology Act for his Facebook post, the police said.—PTI



