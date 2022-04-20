UP Man Gets 10 Year Jail Term For Rape Of Minor Girl

Bahraich: A local court in Uttar Pradesh''s Bahraich district has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl two years ago.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Kumar Pandey on Friday sentenced the man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on him. Prosecution advocate Munnu Lal Mishra on Saturday said that the man had raped the victim on May 26, 2018 in a village under Risia police station area.

The convict was caught red-handed by the girl''s family and a case of rape had been registered against him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the advocate said. PTI