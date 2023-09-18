UP man duped of money while buying almonds online

Lucknow: A clerk at the office of Additional Civil Judge Junior Division in Madeyganj, Lucknow, was duped of Rs 33,500 by unidentified cyber thugs while trying to buy almonds online.

Nitin Kumar Gupta of Triveni Nagar was surfing Facebook on Sunday when he saw an advertisement showing almonds at the rate of Rs 279 per kg. He clicked on the link to avail the offer.

“My phone got hanged immediately, so I closed Facebook,” said Gupta, adding that, “The next day, I got a message of deduction of Rs 67,000 from my account and contacted the police.”

Gupta said that with the help of police, he was able to get Rs 33,500 back as cyber cops managed to write to the bank that holds the account through which the fraudulent transaction was made, but he has not yet received the remaining amount.

Police said FIR was lodged and efforts were on to trace the accused with assistance of the cyber cell.

—IANS